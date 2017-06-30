Kris Smiths talks about his gruelling training for Kokoda

'I gain weight quickly and I'm not getting any younger': Kris Smith, 38, shares his gruelling training schedule in preparation for the Kokoda trail He's the handsome Myer model who lost an incredible amount of weight earlier this year during his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. And Kris Smith, who's been open about his weight struggles in the past, has revealed he is on an intense training schedule in preparation for the Kokoda Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.