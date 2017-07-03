'Embarrassment, humiliation': PNG ele...

'Embarrassment, humiliation': PNG election observer hopes for more successful second week

The postponement of voting in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby last week was an "embarrassment and humiliation", former New Zealand governor-general Sir Anand Satyanand says. Sir Anand, who is leading the 12-member Commonwealth Observer Group sent to monitor PNG's national election, said there was still time for the election process to regain credibility.

