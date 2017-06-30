Election 2017. Is it now or never? Or...

Election 2017. Is it now or never? Or the same old as before?

FRANCIS Nii, Keith Jackson and others, me included, have recently written about the impact of social media on the 2017 election in Papua New Guinea. We all agree that the impact has been unexpectedly significant and could portend a new and better style of accountable government.

