Despatches from the election front - 'despite chaos all goes well'

PAPUA New Guinea has long luxuriated in the bright light of the soubriquet, 'Land of the Unexpected', but this 2017 election has exceeded all of those unexpectations. Here are some of the more recent developments that the unfortunates on the international election observer team are duty bound to investigate when reaching their conclusion on whether this election has been free and fair and provided a just result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.