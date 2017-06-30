Deportation an issue for us, says arc...

Deportation an issue for us, says archbishop - & so is social justice

RABAUL Archbishop Francesco Panfilo has said the deportation of New Zealand missionary Douglas Tennent remains an issue whichever government is in power in Papua New Guinea. "I want to inform all [sitting] candidates and aspiring candidates for national elections that neither the Archdiocese of Rabaul nor the Catholic Bishops' Conference will take this matter lightly, as it seems to imply that to work for justice is outside of a 'religious worker' status."

Chicago, IL

