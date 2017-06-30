Australia 'supported' election but de...

Australia 'supported' election but denies any role in stuff ups

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asopa People

THE Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea has issued a statement on Facebook denying that it has any role in the common roll and other controversies that have dogged the current PNG general election. But the High Commission has conceded that, "at the request of successive PNG governments, [it] has worked with the PNG Electoral Commission to help support its delivery of elections."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC