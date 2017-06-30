Australia 'supported' election but denies any role in stuff ups
THE Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea has issued a statement on Facebook denying that it has any role in the common roll and other controversies that have dogged the current PNG general election. But the High Commission has conceded that, "at the request of successive PNG governments, [it] has worked with the PNG Electoral Commission to help support its delivery of elections."
