Assistance for Oceania athletes

FORMER Philippines runner Benjamin Cesar said a high performance centre in the Oceania region would be ideal to produce some of the best athletes for the region. "The biggest way to improve the athletics in the Oceania region was to get a national training pool in country and for the region there should be a high performance centre,' he said.

Chicago, IL

