A news website that leads the way in Pacific journalism

DAVID Robie is an academic and a journalist, vastly knowledgeable in PNG and Pacific affairs, who - among other activities - edits an informative, well-designed and important website, Asia Pacific Report . The website is a joint venture between the Pacific Media Centre at Auckland University of Technology and Multimedia Investments Ltd, an Auckland-based media investment company.

