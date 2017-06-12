Will these 2017 elections be the most crooked in PNG's history?

JUST a week before some four million people around country cast their votes in Papua New Guinea, the Electoral Commission has yet to release both the updated common roll and the candidates posters. Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato has failed to carry out a proper update of the common roll with many people not registered and failed to implement an objection period affording the public the opportunity to confirm their names as properly registered on the common roll.

