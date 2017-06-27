Why is Papua New Guinea's election being ignored?
The average Australian is more likely to know what the US President had for breakfast than the current Prime Minister of our nearest neighbour. Veteran ABC PNG correspondent, Sean Dorney, argues that since the country's independence in 1975, Australia's knowledge of its nearest neighbour has markedly declined.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
