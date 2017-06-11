When Louis Theroux met Sir David Atte...

When Louis Theroux met Sir David Attenborough

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Radio Times

On the night before my interview with Sir David Attenborough I watched new episodes from his series Natural Curiosities with my two oldest sons, aged nine and eleven. It's not one of his glossy, landmark series, but fascinating and fun nonetheless; and elevated, as always, by the sense of wisdom and calm reassurance that the great man brings to everything he does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC