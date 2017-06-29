'We've been robbed,' say candidates contesting O'Neill's electorate

CANDIDATES in the Ialibu-Pangia electorate in the Southern Highlands where prime minister Peter O'Neill is the sitting member say preparations for polling today are inadequate and claim the election has been rorted. The candidates - Jerry Kiwai, Nepoleon Rema, Tua Yasa, Stanley Liria, Justus Rapula, Leonard Pangepea and Dr Sam Kari - unanimously agreed at a meeting in Ialibu that certain issues be addressed before polling starts and lodged a formal letter with election manager David Wakias.

