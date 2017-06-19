Voting starts in sprawling PNG elections

Voting began in Papua New Guinea elections today with the Pacific nation's leader urging peaceful polling to show it has "come of age", as he seeks another term to fix an economy under siege. Peter O'Neill's People's National Congress won the last election in 2012, and he has campaigned on delivering key infrastructure and providing free education and health to a country that remains mired in poverty.

