Voting starts in Papua New Guinea ele...

Voting starts in Papua New Guinea elections

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: ABC News

The fate of Papua New Guinea's controversial prime minister Peter O'Neill will be decided over the next two weeks, as the country goes to the polls. Voting begins today in the populous and volatile PNG highlands, with Mr O'Neill seeking a second term in the face of deep economic problems and social unrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC