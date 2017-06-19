Voting starts in Papua New Guinea elections
The fate of Papua New Guinea's controversial prime minister Peter O'Neill will be decided over the next two weeks, as the country goes to the polls. Voting begins today in the populous and volatile PNG highlands, with Mr O'Neill seeking a second term in the face of deep economic problems and social unrest.
