Voters in Papua New Guinea head to th...

Voters in Papua New Guinea head to the polls

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

ACCORDING to legend, tribesmen from the Asaro river valley in the remote eastern highlands of Papua New Guinea first began covering their bodies in white clay and donning grotesque, swollen-headed masks to make their enemies think they were spirits. On a brisk June afternoon in Goroka, the capital of Eastern Highlands province, a dozen Asaro Mud Men, as they are colloquially known, moved slowly and deliberately through a crowd of hundreds gathered on a dusty field, bows drawn and spears in hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,109 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC