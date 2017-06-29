Voters in Papua New Guinea head to the polls

ACCORDING to legend, tribesmen from the Asaro river valley in the remote eastern highlands of Papua New Guinea first began covering their bodies in white clay and donning grotesque, swollen-headed masks to make their enemies think they were spirits. On a brisk June afternoon in Goroka, the capital of Eastern Highlands province, a dozen Asaro Mud Men, as they are colloquially known, moved slowly and deliberately through a crowd of hundreds gathered on a dusty field, bows drawn and spears in hand.

