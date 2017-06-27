VivaColombia budget airline would love to introduce stand-up flights
In its quest to make air travel accessible to the masses, Colombia's no-frills carrier, VivaColombia, would be more than happy to rip out the seats and make passengers stand - if it only could. "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up," VivaColombia's founder and CEO William Shaw said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC