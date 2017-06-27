VivaColombia budget airline would lov...

VivaColombia budget airline would love to introduce stand-up flights

In its quest to make air travel accessible to the masses, Colombia's no-frills carrier, VivaColombia, would be more than happy to rip out the seats and make passengers stand - if it only could. "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up," VivaColombia's founder and CEO William Shaw said.

