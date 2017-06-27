Van Stockum: 30 Years in the Marines: The Rest of the Story...
Lt. Col. Ron Van Stockum Executive Officer, 1st Battalion, 21st Marines, with the officers of his headquarters company at Tetere Cocoanut Grove, Guadalcanal, while training for the Guam campaign in early 1944.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC