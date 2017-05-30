US contributes Rs. 350 million for Sri Lanka flood relief
June 04, Colombo: U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap joined President Maithripala Sirisena to announce approximately Rs. 350 million in humanitarian assistance from the United States government and people to help victims of flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka.
