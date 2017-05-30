Tri-forces continue recovery and relief operations as floods recede

June 03, Colombo: Tri service troops as well as different state agencies have stepped up the recovery and relief operations in the post-disaster phase of the devastating floods and landslides as water levels were fast receding and people began returning to their houses. Army troops together with different relief aid workers, including Navy and Air Force, are providing all possible assistance to the displaced staying at 208 temporary relief centers in temples, schools, mosques, community halls, factories, public health centers, etc in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts.

