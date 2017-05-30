Toll in Sri Lanka floods and landslides is 206
Sri Lanka appealed May 30 for volunteers to help with a massive clean-up after landslides and floods left at least 193 dead and tens of thousands without safe drinking water. AFP Photo The death toll in Sri Lanka's devastating floods and landslides has risen to 206 with 92 people still reported missing, media reports said on Friday.
