Stunning house in the country full of English charm
If you are feeling the allure of the countryside and have a few million to spare then a stunning country home for sale in the Southern Highlands may be just your cup of tea. Located 175 kilometres from Canberra, 'Windemere' in Avoca, offers the feel of English country living with its graceful verandas, grand circle driveway, lofty cathedral ceilings and magnificent gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC