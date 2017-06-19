Sri Lankan President calls on politicians and officials to work with...
June 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena called on the politicians as well as the public officials work together with the public to find solutions for the waste management issue and the Dengue menace. Addressing the Colombo District Special Environment Conference held at the Maharagama Youth Centre Auditorium, yesterday , President Sirisena said that many issues have arisen due to the irresponsible involvement of the Ministers and MPs in public protests against disposal of garbage.
Read more at Colombo Page.
