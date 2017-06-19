Sri Lanka warns of dengue epidemic

Colombo, June 20 Sri Lankan health authorities on Tuesday warned that the country was facing a dengue epidemic with over 63,000 people affected by the virus and at least 200 patients dead. Health workers at the Ministry of Health's Epidemiology Unit said there was a tremendous rise in the Type 2 virus and urgent preventive and curative measures were ongoing to prevent it from spreading further, reports Xinhua news agency.

