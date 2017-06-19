Sri Lanka launches another Dengue eradication program as disease spreads
June 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka launched a common Dengue eradication program yesterday on the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena as health authorities battle to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne disease which has taken lives of over 200 people already in the first six months of the year. The common Dengue eradication program, launched Saturday near Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya ground in Colombo, is implemented with the participation of President's Media Division, President's Security Division, Regional Health Officer's Office and Colombo Municipal Council.
