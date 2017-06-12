Special session to mark 70th annivers...

Special session to mark 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka parliament

June 19, Colombo: A special Parliament session will be held on October 3 to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka Parliament, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced. The Speaker addressing a workshop for Parliament correspondents held in Negombo on Saturday said Speakers of all the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation would be invited to the occasion.

Chicago, IL

