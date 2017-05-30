Singer Ngaiire to change minds about Papua New Guinea
'Do you guys still eat people?' Singer Ngaiire reveals she wants to change perceptions about her native Papua New Guinea as Rhianna has done for Barbados And Ngaiire has revealed that she wants to develop a deeper connection with her homeland and change perceptions about the country as US singer Rhianna did for her native Barbados. Speaking to Stellar Magazine on Sunday, the singer said that she wants people to think differently about Papua New Guinea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
