Singapore to review implementation of UN sustainable goals: Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan delivering Singapore's national statement at the High-Level United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14. SINGAPORE: Singapore will undertake a voluntary national review next year of its implementation of the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals, with a particular focus on Goal 14 - Life Below Water, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. Speaking on Thursday at a UN conference on Goal 14, Dr Balakrishnan highlighted the need for sustainable development of the oceans in a "balanced and integrated manner", and in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea .

Chicago, IL

