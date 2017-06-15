Secrecy is the only winner in Manus I...

Secrecy is the only winner in Manus Island court settlement

We understand it's part of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's job to sell the government's troubling treatment of asylum seekers in offshore processing centres on Manus Island and Nauru. That means making no admissions or concessions about inhumane practices that have drawn widespread international condemnation and blackened Australia's reputation.

