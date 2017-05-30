Sea container ready

Sea container ready

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Project SAVE hosted a luncheon for Dr. Erin Meier from Kudjip Nazarene Hospital in Papua New Guinea. A 20-foot sea container of medical supplies will be leaving for Papua New Guinea in the next two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC