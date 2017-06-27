Santos forms JV with key Chinese inve...

Santos forms JV with key Chinese investors

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Energy giant Santos has agreed to form a strategic partnership with key Chinese shareholders to jointly invest in gas exploration and LNG production in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Chicago, IL

