Samantha Armytage and Michael Usher's 'romance is over'
It's over! Channel Seven colleagues Samantha Armytage and Michael Usher's 'brief romance has fizzled out after second attempt' But Samantha Armytage, 40, and Michael Usher, 46, have reportedly parted ways after a short-lived romance, claims The Sunday Telegraph . The Channel Seven colleagues reportedly formed a 'connection' one year ago before briefly dating, however the spark has since fizzled out.
