Samantha Armytage and Michael Usher's...

Samantha Armytage and Michael Usher's 'romance is over'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

It's over! Channel Seven colleagues Samantha Armytage and Michael Usher's 'brief romance has fizzled out after second attempt' But Samantha Armytage, 40, and Michael Usher, 46, have reportedly parted ways after a short-lived romance, claims The Sunday Telegraph . The Channel Seven colleagues reportedly formed a 'connection' one year ago before briefly dating, however the spark has since fizzled out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC