Ryan Cooper still has Scarlett Johansson's breath in lungs

Ryan Cooper holds onto 'little bit of Scarlett Johansson's breath' after locking lips with the Hollywood bombshell while filming new flick Rough Night And now Australian model-turned-actor, Ryan Cooper, has confessed his savoring of his lip-locking experience, revealing to the Daily Telegraph on Saturday he still 'holds a little bit' of the Hollywood actress's breath in his lungs. The 31-year-old admitted to Confidential on Nova that working with the blonde bombshell for upcoming flick, Rough Night , had left him pinching himself every day.

