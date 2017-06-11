Ryan Cooper still has Scarlett Johans...

Ryan Cooper still has Scarlett Johansson's breath in lungs

8 hrs ago

Ryan Cooper holds onto 'little bit of Scarlett Johansson's breath' after locking lips with the Hollywood bombshell while filming new flick Rough Night And now Australian model-turned-actor, Ryan Cooper, has confessed his savoring of his lip-locking experience, revealing to the Daily Telegraph on Saturday he still 'holds a little bit' of the Hollywood actress's breath in his lungs. The 31-year-old admitted to Confidential on Nova that working with the blonde bombshell for upcoming flick, Rough Night , had left him pinching himself every day.

Chicago, IL

