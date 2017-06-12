Rimbunan Hijau has destroyed PNG's fo...

Rimbunan Hijau has destroyed PNG's forests & its social fabric

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

I BELIEVE the Archbishop of Rabaul, Francesco Panfilo, and the Catholic Bishops' Conference are right in saying New Zealand lay missionary Douglas Tennent would have been deported from PNG because he was assisting landowners in Pomio against Rimbunan Hijau. This is how Rimbunan Hijau operates in Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC