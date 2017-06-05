Reserve bank involved in O'Neill gove...

Reserve bank involved in O'Neill government scandals: Sir Mek

Tuesday

PAPUA New Guinea's former prime minister and candidate at this month's national election, Sir Mekere Morauta, has accused the central bank of effectively 'printing money' to fund what he says is the "wasteful spending" of the O'Neill government. In an incendiary statement he has also accused the Bank of Papua New Guinea of being "at the centre of scandal after scandal.

Chicago, IL

