Redlands in Queensland to host inaugural Melanesian Showcase
The first ever event will be hosted by the Quandamooka people of the Redlands region and is designed to be an important cultural exchange between Melanesia and coastal indigenous Australia. My wife, Elaine Seeto is one of the organisers of the showcase, which is intended to grow into a regular and even larger festival of music and the arts.
