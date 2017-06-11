'Puravesi Athwela' humanitarian train to travel from North to South on June 10

June 09, Colombo: The Presidential Secretariat and the Railway Department have jointly organized a special train titled "Puravesi Athwel humanitarian train" to collect relief material to be distributed to those who were affected by the recent floods and landslides in the South. The special train will leave the Kankasanthurai Station on 10 June at 6.30 a.m. and will stop at Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Medawachchiya, Anuradhapura, Maho, Ganewatta, Kurunegala, Polgahawela, Alawwa, Ambepussa, Meerigama, Veyangoda, Gampaha, Ganemulla, Ragama, Hunupitiya, Kelaniya, Dematagoda, Maradana, Fort, Mount Lavinia, Moratuwa and Panadura stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.