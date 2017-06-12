Prime Minister assures to restore roads and infrastructure damaged by floods soon
June 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured that speedy measures will be taken to restore the roads and other infrastructure damaged by the recent floods and landslides in order to revive the economic growth in the affected areas. Meeting with the government officials at the Baduraliya, Palinda Nuwara Divisional Secretariat Office to evaluate the damage caused to the Kalutara District following the recent floods yesterday, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of renovating the roads damaged by the floods to enable the tea smallholders to transport their produce to the factories.
