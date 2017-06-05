President tours flood-hit areas in Kalutara district
June 05, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Monday toured the areas affected by the floods and landslides in Bulathsinhala, Yatagampitiya, Nagahadola in the Kalutara district, today. During the visit, the President inquired about the houses and properties damaged by the calamity and later joined in a Shramadana Campaign organized in the area by the Ministry of Environment in parallel to the World Environment Day.
