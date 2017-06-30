President calls for streamlining wast...

President calls for streamlining waste management and dengue prevention programs

Colombo Page

June 30, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today pointed out that waste management and prevention of dengue epidemic need special attention as those issues affect people's lives and called for streamlining and more efficiently implementing those programs. "All should pay their special attention considering that these issues don't belong to a certain political party or the Government, but issues related to the lives of the all the citizens of the country," the President said addressing the Gampaha District Health and Environment Conference held at the playground of the Sri Bodhi Vidyalaya, Gampaha, today.

