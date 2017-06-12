Police investigations on hate crimes led to arrest of Buddhist monk and police officer
June 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General Priyantha Jayakody says that investigations on communal disturbances in various places of the island have been successful leading to the arrests of few individuals including a Buddhist monk and a police officer. The police today have arrested a police officer and a Buddhist monk accused of leading an arson attack against a mosque and a Muslim business.
