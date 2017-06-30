PNG's problems are its own, not Austr...

PNG's problems are its own, not Australia's or others

ATTEMPTS to displace Papua New Guinea's problems on people external to PNG - and there has been something of that recently - is to paddle shallow water and to peddle shallow trust. The honour of ancestors is in learning the best information, working out the best strategies, adopting the best tactics and always with care and courage.



