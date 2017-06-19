PNG WW2 veterans' anniversary invitat...

PNG WW2 veterans' anniversary invitations close this Friday

20 hrs ago

AUSTRALIAN Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan is encouraging veterans from some of the important Papua New Guinean campaigns of World War II to nominate to attend two important commemorations to be held in Canberra later this year. Time is running out, though, and nominations to receive support to attend the commemorations of the Battles of Milne Bay, Kokoda, Buna, Gona and Sanananda close this coming Friday.

Chicago, IL

