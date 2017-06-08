PNG students demand justice for polic...

PNG students demand justice for police shooting protesters

12 hrs ago

University students in Papua New Guinea say they are still waiting for justice one year after they were shot at by police while protesting against Prime Minister Peter O'Neill. Eight students were shot and dozens were injured by tear gas or from being trampled after police opened fire on a crowd outside the University of Papua New Guinea on June 8. There has been no progress announced on two investigations into the incident and little discussion of the shootings , as Mr O'Neill vies for re-election this month.

Chicago, IL

