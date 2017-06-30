PNG election: thousands taken off electoral rolls amid rumours of foul play
Voters in Papua New Guinea are crying foul, after thousands of them were taken off the electoral roll as the country goes to the polls. Opposition candidates accuse the government of doctoring the roll, while voting in some provinces has been postponed because of disputes and complaints.
