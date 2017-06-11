PNG - choose warrior leaders & beware...

PNG - choose warrior leaders & beware betrayal & evil puppets

EVERYWHERE one goes in Papua New Guinea, one is met with the hopeful, innocent faces of the future a our children. They see not the impending doom of a nation under siege by criminals and inconsiderate political animals that happily assist transnational vultures to plunder our resources.

Chicago, IL

