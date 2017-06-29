PM grapples with shaky global outlook

PM grapples with shaky global outlook

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The whims of two unpredictable men created strategic headaches for the Turnbull government in the 12 months following its re-election. So unprepared was Malcolm Turnbull for that outcome, a scrambling prime minister sought out Australian golf legend Greg Norman - a close mate of Trump's - for the president-elect's mobile number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,685 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC