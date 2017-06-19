Peace Winds Japan teams up with local partner to provide emergency...

Peace Winds Japan teams up with local...

June 25, Colombo: Heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon triggered flooding and landslides in 15 of the 25 districts of Sri Lanka affected about 630,000 people. Peace Winds Japan with its local partner Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Sri Lanka are teamed up to provide emergency relief items in severely affected areas such as Kalutara and Ratnapura region with kitchen kits to help regain their daily lifestyles.

