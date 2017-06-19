Papua New Guinea is set for costly & unpredictable poll
PAPUA New Guinea is about to start its ninth general election, with voting taking place from tomorrow to 8 July, followed by counting over subsequent weeks. The coalition government led by prime minister Peter O'Neill enters the election under siege, facing battles on political, legal and economic fronts.
