Papua New Guinea is set for costly & unpredictable poll

PAPUA New Guinea is about to start its ninth general election, with voting taking place from tomorrow to 8 July, followed by counting over subsequent weeks. The coalition government led by prime minister Peter O'Neill enters the election under siege, facing battles on political, legal and economic fronts.

