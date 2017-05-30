Papua New Guinea hit by earthquake me...

Papua New Guinea hit by earthquake measuring 6.2: USGS

The quake was at a depth of 118 miles and centered 68 miles west of Madang province. No tsunami warning was issued.

Chicago, IL

