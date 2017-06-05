Pakistani NGO on humanitarian mission...

Pakistani NGO on humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka providing relief to flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Colombo Page

June 06, Colombo: A delegation of Al Khidmath Foundation, a reputed welfare NGO in Pakistan, led by Dr. Mushtaq along with members of Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development , met with the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at the High Commission of Pakistan today. The Al Khidmat Foundation delegation is visiting Sri Lanka from 3-6 June 2017 to provide relief to the tune of US$ 25,000 in partnership with Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC