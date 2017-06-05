Pakistani NGO on humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka providing relief to flood victims
June 06, Colombo: A delegation of Al Khidmath Foundation, a reputed welfare NGO in Pakistan, led by Dr. Mushtaq along with members of Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development , met with the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at the High Commission of Pakistan today. The Al Khidmat Foundation delegation is visiting Sri Lanka from 3-6 June 2017 to provide relief to the tune of US$ 25,000 in partnership with Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.
